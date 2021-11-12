Mariner LLC Has $18.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

