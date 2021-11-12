Mariner LLC Has $29.34 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

