Mariner LLC Has $33.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

