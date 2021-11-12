Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

