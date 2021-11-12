Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.