Mariner LLC Purchases 48,629 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

