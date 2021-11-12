Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ opened at $199.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $129.73 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.