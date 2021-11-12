Mark A. Gottfredson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VSTO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

