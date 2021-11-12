Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 303,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Marker Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

