Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,834. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.