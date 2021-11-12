MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX opened at $657.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average is $554.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

