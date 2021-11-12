Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 100,444 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after purchasing an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 341,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

