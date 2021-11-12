Marshall Wace LLP Buys 135,807 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 135,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

