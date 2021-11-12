Marshall Wace LLP Buys 25,296 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of TC Energy worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TRP stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

