Marshall Wace LLP Buys 398,866 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 313.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

