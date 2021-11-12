Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,111,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,463,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average of $421.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

