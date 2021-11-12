Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 359,669 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

