Marshall Wace LLP Sells 95,540 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,963,651 shares of company stock valued at $124,279,646 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

