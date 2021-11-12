Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 335,212 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,185 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

