Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

