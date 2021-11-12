Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $43.80 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $43,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $625,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 51.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $232.47 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.11 and a 52-week high of $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.