Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $44.91 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

