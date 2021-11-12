Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $48.02 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.73% of Twist Bioscience worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,309 shares of company stock worth $19,508,764 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $116.30 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

