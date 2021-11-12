Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of British American Tobacco worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.