Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 170.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,449 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.62 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

