Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 653,874 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of MGM Resorts International worth $47,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

