Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 92,571 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.22% of Chesapeake Energy worth $62,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $161,788,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.