Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $738.07

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.07 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 738 ($9.64), with a volume of 76,340 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marshalls has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 765.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Also, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,500 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,387 over the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

