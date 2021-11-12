Martkist (MARTK) Market Cap Achieves $29,956.04

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Martkist has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. Martkist has a market cap of $29,956.04 and approximately $4,947.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005180 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Martkist

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here

