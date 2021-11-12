Mary Kay Ladone Sells 2,018 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Kay Ladone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

