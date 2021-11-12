Masco (MAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2021 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 10/4/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
MAS opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
