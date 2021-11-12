Masco (MAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/4/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAS opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Get Masco Co alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.