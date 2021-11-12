Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $47,505.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.88 or 0.07285310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

