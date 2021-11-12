MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,453. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

