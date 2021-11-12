Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,072 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $612.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

