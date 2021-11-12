Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $22.19 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,185,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of PRVA opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

