Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 157,389 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,389 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

