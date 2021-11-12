Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 27,651 Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

