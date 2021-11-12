MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Up 6.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28). 105,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 184,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 952.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 951.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.18 million and a PE ratio of -58.75.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.