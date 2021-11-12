McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

