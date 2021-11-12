McDonald’s (MCD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently:

10/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $298.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $271.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

