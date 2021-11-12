Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MFCSF stock remained flat at $$7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

