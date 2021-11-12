megaBONK Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $241,462.25 and approximately $9,242.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.