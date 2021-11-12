Megacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $177,187.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00386504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,731,684 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.