MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 261,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MeiraGTx stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

