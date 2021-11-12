Melon Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

