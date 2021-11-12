Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,170.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,170.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.40 or 0.00347449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

