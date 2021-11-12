MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $670,437.45

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. MenaPay has a market cap of $670,437.45 and $131.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

