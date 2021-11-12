MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,801,015.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,069,623,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,811,469 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

