Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.73

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.73 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.66 ($0.30). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.31), with a volume of 369,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £40.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.21.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

