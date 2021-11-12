Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $24.39 million and approximately $589,320.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.26 or 0.07197825 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,273,304 coins and its circulating supply is 79,273,206 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

